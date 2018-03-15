Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day aims to encourage youth

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.
Pilots and those that do business at Kickapoo Airport discussed their concerns with the possibility of it going private. They do not know if it's the best thing for what they feel is a staple of the Wichita Falls community.
Pilots and those that do business at Kickapoo Airport discussed their concerns with the possibility of it going private. They do not know if it's the best thing for what they feel is a staple of the Wichita Falls community.