Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day aims to encourage youth - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day aims to encourage youth

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Thursday was Campfire North Texas Absolutely Incredible Kid Day. (Source: RNN Texoma) Thursday was Campfire North Texas Absolutely Incredible Kid Day. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Thursday was Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.

The group asked adults to honor our nation's youth by writing letters of encouragement and inspiration to the incredible kids in their lives.

"Some of these kids go through our schools, being told by their peers, being looked down on," said Campfire North Texas's Nathan Alexander. "So this is just another way to lift them, boost them and give them that confidence that they sometimes don't see everyday, and writing to kids, it doesn't have to be adults to kids, it can be kids to kids we just want everyone to let kids know how important they are."

Adults were asked to write, post, tweet and tag #AIKD notes of encouragement and inspiration.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada

    Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:32:46 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:14:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • US gets tougher on Russia; new sanctions, accusations

    US gets tougher on Russia; new sanctions, accusations

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:42:40 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:14:39 GMT
    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • US, France, Germany join UK in blaming Russia for spy attack

    US, France, Germany join UK in blaming Russia for spy attack

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 09:02:32 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:44:31 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift a tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesda...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift a tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesda...

    The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

    The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly