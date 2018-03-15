Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day aims to encourage youth

Thursday was Campfire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.

The group asked adults to honor our nation's youth by writing letters of encouragement and inspiration to the incredible kids in their lives.

"Some of these kids go through our schools, being told by their peers, being looked down on," said Campfire North Texas's Nathan Alexander. "So this is just another way to lift them, boost them and give them that confidence that they sometimes don't see everyday, and writing to kids, it doesn't have to be adults to kids, it can be kids to kids we just want everyone to let kids know how important they are."

Adults were asked to write, post, tweet and tag #AIKD notes of encouragement and inspiration.

