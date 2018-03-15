HS diamond scores: Spring Break Thursday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond scores: Spring Break Thursday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Tatum Veitenheimer had 4 hits and 4 runs batted in to lead Windthorst over rival Archer City Thursday / Source: KAUZ Tatum Veitenheimer had 4 hits and 4 runs batted in to lead Windthorst over rival Archer City Thursday / Source: KAUZ
Baseball

Graham Tournament

Bowie   5
Borger  3

Borger       7
Graham  10

Non-District

Krum                3
#11 Iowa Park  6

#7 Ab. Wylie  11
Burkburnett     6

Windthorst  15
Coleman       9

Coleman     3
Windthorst  9
(in Coleman)

Softball

District 9-2A

Windthorst  16 (4-0)
Archer City   4 (4-1)
F/5
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 4 H, 4 RBI

Burkburnett Tournament

Lub. Monterey     2
#13 Burkburnett  7
F/5
BURK: Jocelyn Bright 11 K, Caitlin Brooks HR, Cassidy Summers 3/3, R, 2 RBI

W.T. White             0
#13 Burkburnett  16
F/3
BURK: Mac Shoefstall 3/3, 3B, Kelsea Armstrong 2/2

FW Christian Tournament

FW THESA  8
Bowie           0

Bowie                  8
Dallas Christian  0

