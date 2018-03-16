Buildings threatened by WF grass fire - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Buildings threatened by WF grass fire

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A grass fire in Wichita Falls threatened homes Friday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma) A grass fire in Wichita Falls threatened homes Friday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A grass fire in Wichita Falls threatened homes Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the 1900 block of Hines Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the fire in a mesquite pasture behind a house. The fire was also around 100 yards behind Lamar Elementary School.

10 units initially responded to the call due to the weather conditions promoting high fire danger Friday. The fire made it to the fence lines of some houses along Hines, but was put out before it engulfed any structures. 

The fire burned a little under an acre before it was extinguished. Officials say the fire was started accidentally by kids playing with a lighter.

