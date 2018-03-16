The FallsCon gaming convention begins Friday in Wichita Falls.

This is the third year for this convention in Wichita Falls. It features board games, miniature war games and new this year, role playing.

The event will be held at the Centre Point Event Center located at 9th and Scott Street in downtown Wichita Falls and it will begin at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

