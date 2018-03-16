Parks and Rec department's Easter egg hunt this weekend

The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.
A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday.
A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday.
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.
A historical marker was placed by a more than a century-year-old tree in Holliday during a ceremony on Friday. It is not an ordinary tree and that is not because of its age or odd shape. It is a Comanche marker tree. The tree could be could the original GPS navigation system for the Native American tribe.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
A historical marker was placed by a more than a century-year-old tree in Holliday during a ceremony on Friday. It is not an ordinary tree and that is not because of its age or odd shape. It is a Comanche marker tree. The tree could be could the original GPS navigation system for the Native American tribe.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
On Saturday crowds will gather in the streets of downtown Wichita Falls to eat, drink, and have a good time at the St. Patrick's Day Street Festival.
On Saturday crowds will gather in the streets of downtown Wichita Falls to eat, drink, and have a good time at the St. Patrick's Day Street Festival.