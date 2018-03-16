Parks and Rec department's Easter egg hunt this weekend

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is holding their annual Easter egg hunt Saturday.

The fun will start at 3 p.m. at Lucy Park. There will be two areas designated areas. The first will be for kids ages four and under. The other will be for children ages five thru second grade.There will also be 24 gold eggs that can be claimed for an Easter prize.

Make sure to bring a basket or sack to put the eggs into. If you get there early enough, the Easter bunny is also scheduled to make an appearance.

