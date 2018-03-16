The Roadshow coming to Kay Yeager

The Roadshow Tour is coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Roadshow Tour is coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum Sunday.

It will be a night of music, worship and fun. Tickets are only $10.

There will be six groups performing including For King and Country, Natalie Grant, and Zach Williams.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and it will be general admission, so the doors will open and you can grab your seats at 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

