Jack County burn ban reinstated - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jack County burn ban reinstated

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jack County Judge Mitchell Davenport explained why he dropped the county burn ban only to reinstate it three days later at a meeting of the Commissioners Court Thursday, according to the Jacksboro Newspaper. (Source: RNN) Jack County Judge Mitchell Davenport explained why he dropped the county burn ban only to reinstate it three days later at a meeting of the Commissioners Court Thursday, according to the Jacksboro Newspaper. (Source: RNN)
JACK COUNTY, Tx (KAUZ) -

Jack County Judge Mitchell Davenport explained why he dropped the county burn ban only to reinstate it three days later at a meeting of the Commissioners Court Thursday, according to the Jacksboro Newspaper.

Judge Davenport lifted the burn ban back on March 8, which he had originally ordered January 30.

Four fires reportedly broke out the next day, three of them off of Pump Station Road and one which threatened several homes on U.S. 380 West, prompting fire officials to contact county officials.

The burn ban was reinstated Sunday with officials saying, "We will lift this order when circumstances permit."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • FL agency: Cracks were found in bridge days before collapse

    FL agency: Cracks were found in bridge days before collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-03-17 01:04:45 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-03-17 01:41:02 GMT

    The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.

    The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.

  • Fire damages home in WF Friday

    Fire damages home in WF Friday

    Friday, March 16 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-03-17 01:33:52 GMT
    A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. 

    A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday. 

  • 2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:57:18 GMT
    UAB Highlands Hospital, active shooter scene. (Source: WBRC)UAB Highlands Hospital, active shooter scene. (Source: WBRC)

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly