Jack County burn ban reinstated

Jack County Judge Mitchell Davenport explained why he dropped the county burn ban only to reinstate it three days later at a meeting of the Commissioners Court Thursday, according to the Jacksboro Newspaper. (Source: RNN)

Judge Davenport lifted the burn ban back on March 8, which he had originally ordered January 30.

Four fires reportedly broke out the next day, three of them off of Pump Station Road and one which threatened several homes on U.S. 380 West, prompting fire officials to contact county officials.

The burn ban was reinstated Sunday with officials saying, "We will lift this order when circumstances permit."

