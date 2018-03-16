Downtown WF St. Patrick's Day Street Festival preview

The streets of downtown Wichita Falls were filled with people wearing green in 2015 for the St. Patrick's Day Street Festival. (Source: KAUZ)

On Saturday crowds will gather in the streets of downtown Wichita Falls to eat, drink, and have a good time at the St. Patrick's Day Street Festival.

"This is a chance to get together with all your friends and family, come down to enjoy some good live music, food, and just celebrate being together," Marketing Director of Downtown Proud, Jeanette Charos said. "It was originally started by Iron Horse Pub. And then they kind of gave it over to the non-profits so we can use it as a fundraiser."

Downtown Proud has been doing just that for over ten years.

"Every year we usually hit about over a million dollars in economic impact," Charos said. "That spills over into the restaurants and other shops in the area."

Gates will open Saturday at 2 p.m. and the first of four bands will take the stage at 3 p.m.

"Del Castillo will be our headliner," Charos said. "Andy Frasco has a high energy band, and of course Martin Burns and Murty Ryan from Ireland will have our traditional Irish music to set the mood."

There will be games for the kids too.

"We'll have an obstacle course and a couple bounce houses," she said. "And that's $5 dollars just to bounce and play all day."

Charos said it's an opportunity for Wichita Falls to show people just how far downtown has come.

"It's one of the biggest highlights of my job, bringing people downtown in those numbers," she said. "A lot of people come in from Lawton and Vernon. We can kind of show off the progress that downtown is making. Come out, bring some friends, and enjoy."

If you can't wait for Saturday, Martin Burns and Murty Ryan will be performing Friday night at Iron Horse Pub.

On Saturday it will cost $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, and kids 12 and under get in free. There will also be a downtown dash at noon at The Yard. Those tickets are $25 Friday and $30 Saturday.

