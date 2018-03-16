HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 16

The MSU Texas softball team got outstanding pitching performances from senior Gracie Bogle and junior Abbie Lancaster as the Mustangs beat Cameron 3-2 on Friday at McMahon Field in Lawton to take the series opener. Bogle and Lancaster combined for a four-hitter with a season-high nine strikeouts. After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Aggies struck for a run in the bottom of the inning. Brenna Busby drew a leadoff walk before Kaylyn Smith beat out an inf...