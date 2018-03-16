HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 16 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 16

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Petrolia's Hunter Baker called out sliding into third base against Olney. / Source: KAUZ Petrolia's Hunter Baker called out sliding into third base against Olney. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

Rider        8 (1-1)
Sherman  6 (1-1)

Denison  10 (2-0)
WFHS       0 (0-2)

District 9-2A

Quanah  11 (2-0)
Electra     0 (0-2)
QUA: Danlee Duncan 4 RBI

Petrolia  11 (0-2)
Olney     12 (1-1)

Graham Tournament

Tulia    8
Bowie  2

Childress  2
Graham    5

Graham  1
Albany    3

Non-District

Burkburnett  4
Sweetwater  6

Vernon  5
Pampa  6
(at OKC's Bricktown Ballpark)

Windthorst  8
Bangs         7

Bangs         11
Windthorst  19
(at Bangs)

Softball

Burkburnett Tournament

Canyon Randall  2
#13 Burkburnett  4
BURK: Kelsea Armstrong 3 RBI, Jocelyn Bright 13 K

Lub. Coronado    9
#13 Burkburnett  1

FW Christian Tournament

Bowie                             9
Lake Country Christian  6

Soccer

Non-District

Graham girls  1
Gainesville     1
GRA: Alicia Olivera G

Argyle              4
Graham boys  2
GRA: Greg Simental/Julien Nora G each

