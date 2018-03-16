Fire damages home in WF Friday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fire damages home in WF Friday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Friday.

Officials say they were called out to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Covington. When they arrived, they saw a house with heavy smoke coming from the roof. 26 firefighters responded to the fire.

The fire was knocked down quickly without incident. The cause is still under investigation.

