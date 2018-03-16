Alamo Elementary School to be transformed into apartments

Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.
Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic first upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic first upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
Spring starts next week and for seasonal allergy sufferers it is not all sunshine and rainbows. Here are tips on how to manage seasonal allergies.
Spring starts next week and for seasonal allergy sufferers it is not all sunshine and rainbows. Here are tips on how to manage seasonal allergies.
The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments.
The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments.