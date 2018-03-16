Alamo Elementary School to be transformed into apartments

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments.

Demolition is underway to renovate the 107-year-old school modeled on the historic San Antonio mission.

Wichita Falls ISD considered taking a wrecking ball to the school after its closing in 2014, but preservation minded developers are leaving the look of the building.

"We want to keep it as original as possible, this building has been in the community for a very long time, we want it to look the same," said David Graham, Head of Maintenance. "Now we are repurposing its use, but that doesn't mean we are going to take away its original looks, we want it to be as close to people's memories as we can."

They are hoping to have the apartments done in the Fall.

