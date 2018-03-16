Tips on managing seasonal allergies

Spring starts next week and for seasonal allergy sufferers it is not all sunshine and rainbows. Here are tips on how to manage seasonal allergies.

Many confuse allergy symptoms with cold symptoms. Allergies do not come with a fever but they can still bring congestion, respiratory issues and overall drowsiness.

People with asthma are even more prone to having allergies.

They can be caused by pet hair, mold, dust or pollen. In the spring and fall, pollen happens to enter particularly high levels. Thus, bringing about what is known as seasonal allergies. Wichita Falls has especially seen high pollen levels in the last week.

Otolaryngologist Dr. Barry Prestridge says people are more likely to suffer from allergies here in Texas because unlike the north, Texas does not have much of a winter. Which means some can have allergies year-round.

He said, “allergy problems are common in our area because we have a good climate for growing a different variety of plants.”

While allergies are not something that can be cured, there are ways to manage them.

Nasal sprays as well as over the counter medicines like Claritin, Allegra, or Zyrtec, can help manage allergies. If those do not work, talk to a doctor about prescription medicine.

If over counter medicine or prescription medicine still do not help there is the option to get an allergy shot. It desensitizes the immune system to specific allergens that are triggers.

Dr. Prestridge says it is better to get allergies under control now as it could potentially lead to a sinus infection, “the paranasal sinuses are disrupted giving them the opportunity and greater likelihood of an infection. Which then needs to be treated in a different way.”

