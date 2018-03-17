Fallscon returns for its third year - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fallscon returns for its third year

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma) Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.

It was the perfect place for lovers of tabletop games, miniatures war gaming and role playing.

People came from all across Texas, some even flew in from Florida.

Convention Organizer Carey Jansen said he's happy with the response the event has gotten over the year's.

"Oh it's been great you know this is primarily an open gaming convention so a lot of it depends on people showing up, grabbing people around them and playing games," he said. "It's been really great with that and every year I have more and more people go oh if I just had heard about it I would have gone so it's just been growing every year we had a great growth last year, we are having great growth this year."

Last year the event had been between 70 and 80 people. This years organizers are expecting that number to top 100 people.

The convention continues Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. and tickets are only $10.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Hundreds hunt for eggs at Lucy Park

    Hundreds hunt for eggs at Lucy Park

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:58:46 GMT
    Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. 

    Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. 

  • Fallscon returns for its third year

    Fallscon returns for its third year

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:48:41 GMT
    Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.

    Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.

  • McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:33:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:45:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    •   
Powered by Frankly