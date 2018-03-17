Fallscon returns for its third year

Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.

It was the perfect place for lovers of tabletop games, miniatures war gaming and role playing.

People came from all across Texas, some even flew in from Florida.

Convention Organizer Carey Jansen said he's happy with the response the event has gotten over the year's.

"Oh it's been great you know this is primarily an open gaming convention so a lot of it depends on people showing up, grabbing people around them and playing games," he said. "It's been really great with that and every year I have more and more people go oh if I just had heard about it I would have gone so it's just been growing every year we had a great growth last year, we are having great growth this year."

Last year the event had been between 70 and 80 people. This years organizers are expecting that number to top 100 people.

The convention continues Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. and tickets are only $10.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved