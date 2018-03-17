Fallscon returns for its third year

Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday.
Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday.
Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.
Dozens of people came out to the Center Point Event Center in downtown Wichita Falls for FallsCon's third year.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.