Hundreds hunt for eggs at Lucy Park - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hundreds hunt for eggs at Lucy Park

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday.

Families made their way to Lucy Park for the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter egg hunt. 

10,000 eggs filled with candy and toys were hidden along with 24 golden prize eggs. 

One parent, Nathan Frost, said he thinks its great the city puts on such a special event for kids.

"It's really special you know everyone gets to come out here, all different ages, we get to go and hunt for eggs and it's a great event," he said. "You get to go out and hunt for the eggs and it's not done in one minute, you get to take your time and the kids really enjoy it and the city does a great job by providing this area here at Lucy Park."

The Easter Bunny even decided to make an appearance. Looks like everyone had an excellent time.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'

    Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:53:51 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:57:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami...

    State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.

    State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.

  • Polls open in Russia as Putin eyes 4th presidential term

    Polls open in Russia as Putin eyes 4th presidential term

    Saturday, March 17 2018 4:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 08:33:48 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:56:00 GMT
    (Anatoly Maltsev/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to employees of the Almazov National Medical Center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018.(Anatoly Maltsev/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to employees of the Almazov National Medical Center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018.

    Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.

    Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.

  • McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:33:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:55:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    •   
Powered by Frankly