Hundreds hunt for eggs at Lucy Park

Hundreds of kids and their parents got a head start on some Easter fun Sunday.

Families made their way to Lucy Park for the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter egg hunt.

10,000 eggs filled with candy and toys were hidden along with 24 golden prize eggs.

One parent, Nathan Frost, said he thinks its great the city puts on such a special event for kids.

"It's really special you know everyone gets to come out here, all different ages, we get to go and hunt for eggs and it's a great event," he said. "You get to go out and hunt for the eggs and it's not done in one minute, you get to take your time and the kids really enjoy it and the city does a great job by providing this area here at Lucy Park."

The Easter Bunny even decided to make an appearance. Looks like everyone had an excellent time.

