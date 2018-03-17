STEM-business moving to Big Blue - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

STEM-business moving to Big Blue

© Dexter Learning will move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April. © Dexter Learning will move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April.
© Dexter Learning signed a two-year lease to move their business to downtown Wichita Falls. © Dexter Learning signed a two-year lease to move their business to downtown Wichita Falls.
© A new STEM-business will move into Big Blue in April. © A new STEM-business will move into Big Blue in April.
© Dexter Learning will move to Big Blue to expand its business. © Dexter Learning will move to Big Blue to expand its business.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A new business will move into the First Wichita Building, Big Blue, to help renovate downtown Wichita Falls.

Dexter Learning will move out its Midwestern Parkway building and move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April. Michael Olaya and Sean Egloff opened the business in 2016.

"I think the future is downtown," Olaya said. "It's the place to be. What we're going to be doing is building a space, reskilling workers, trying to create new companies and that's really only going to happen downtown," Olaya said. 

Dexter Learning students are taught 3D printing, computer programming, Virtual Reality programming and other STEM-related fields. As of now, the learning is structured just for children but soon enough it will include adults.

"We want to give the 40-year-old single mom the skills necessary to start their own business," Olaya said. "If we can have people downtown creating and building, it's a really awesome change."

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce C.E.O. Henry Florsheim said that is what downtown needs.

"Any district that just has one sort of business whether its just bars, just restaurants, just coffee shops, is going to struggle," Florsheim said.

Florsheim said growth means profit for the entire area.

"I can walk out of my office and go down the street as I'm walking, stop at the restaurant, stop at the coffee shop, I go in and buy something from the store and it feels like a family," Florsheim said.

"I've spent time in Austin and San Francisco, there's a buzz in the streets in those places," Olaya said. "People are excited about contributing to the community. I never felt that in Wichita Falls until I spent time in downtown."

Olaya said when they open downtown they want it to look like an open and fun environment just like the district.

Olaya said they signed a two-year lease. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Polls open in Russia as Putin eyes 4th presidential term

    Polls open in Russia as Putin eyes 4th presidential term

    Saturday, March 17 2018 4:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 08:33:48 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:56:00 GMT
    (Anatoly Maltsev/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to employees of the Almazov National Medical Center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018.(Anatoly Maltsev/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to employees of the Almazov National Medical Center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018.

    Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.

    Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.

  • McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:33:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:55:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-03-17 13:23:59 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:55:30 GMT
    Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly