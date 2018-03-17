STEM-business moving to Big Blue

© Dexter Learning will move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April.

A new business will move into the First Wichita Building, Big Blue, to help renovate downtown Wichita Falls.

Dexter Learning will move out its Midwestern Parkway building and move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April. Michael Olaya and Sean Egloff opened the business in 2016.

"I think the future is downtown," Olaya said. "It's the place to be. What we're going to be doing is building a space, reskilling workers, trying to create new companies and that's really only going to happen downtown," Olaya said.

Dexter Learning students are taught 3D printing, computer programming, Virtual Reality programming and other STEM-related fields. As of now, the learning is structured just for children but soon enough it will include adults.

"We want to give the 40-year-old single mom the skills necessary to start their own business," Olaya said. "If we can have people downtown creating and building, it's a really awesome change."

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce C.E.O. Henry Florsheim said that is what downtown needs.

"Any district that just has one sort of business whether its just bars, just restaurants, just coffee shops, is going to struggle," Florsheim said.

Florsheim said growth means profit for the entire area.

"I can walk out of my office and go down the street as I'm walking, stop at the restaurant, stop at the coffee shop, I go in and buy something from the store and it feels like a family," Florsheim said.

"I've spent time in Austin and San Francisco, there's a buzz in the streets in those places," Olaya said. "People are excited about contributing to the community. I never felt that in Wichita Falls until I spent time in downtown."

Olaya said when they open downtown they want it to look like an open and fun environment just like the district.

Olaya said they signed a two-year lease.

