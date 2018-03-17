Hundreds enjoy St. Patrick's Day fun in WF

State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.
Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.
A new business will move into the First Wichita Building, Big Blue, to help renovate downtown Wichita Falls. Dexter Learning will move out its Midwestern Parkway building and move to the second-floor of Big Blue in April. Michael Olaya and Sean Egloff opened the business in 2016. "I think the future is downtown," Olaya said.
