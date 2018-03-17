Hundreds enjoy St. Patrick's Day fun in WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hundreds enjoy St. Patrick's Day fun in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Hundreds celebrated in downtown Wichita Falls for the Downtown Development St. Patrick's Day Street Festival on Saturday. 

Dusty Potter, Downtown Wichita Falls Development Board President, said the festival is the non-profit organization's biggest fundraiser. The organization is dedicated to the renovation of the city's downtown.

Several event-goers said they attended the festival for the first time because of the reputation it has gained, the place to have fun on the holiday. Some traveled from different states just to enjoy the food, live music, and the atmosphere.

"This is my first time coming down here for St. Patrick's Day but I hear about it through family all the time," Christopher Rowe, who traveled from Lawton, OK, said.

"We usually go to a lot of St. Patrick's Day festivals," Christine Kraft said. "We've gone to some big ones, like the one in Chicago." 

"We really didn't have a place to go so we found something local," John Kraft said. "We're from Abilene and she found this on Facebook so here we are."

"It's a great way to connect with your family, get out here and have some fun, play some cornhole, listen to some bands, eat and have a good time together," Jacob Henes said.

Potter said the festival raises at least $25,000 every year.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

