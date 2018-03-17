HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Iowa Park's Noah Diaz slides in safe for a run during the hawks 7-0 win over Bridgeport. / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Noah Diaz slides in safe for a run during the hawks 7-0 win over Bridgeport. / Source: KAUZ
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

Bridgeport        0
#11 Iowa Park  7

Graham Tournament 

Tulia        3 
Graham  9

Bowie        11
Childress    6

Bowie       1
Graham   11

Softball

Iowa Park  3
Decatur     11

Burkburnett Tournament 

Carthage      4
Burkburnett   0

FW Christian Tournament

Bowie             1
FW Christian  6

Bowie             2
Dalls HSAA   5

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

