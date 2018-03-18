WFPD investigating drive-by shooting - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating drive-by shooting

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WFPD officers say a house in the 3100 hundred block of Avenue R was shot at Saturday night.

They received calls from several neighbors around 9:57 p.m who say they heard multiple shots fired. 

Officers say the home was hit at least four to five times. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small dark colored SUV.

This is a developing story. 

Stay with 6 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-03-17 13:23:59 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:41:50 GMT
    Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

  • White House pushes back against reports of tumult, purges

    White House pushes back against reports of tumult, purges

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-03-17 04:53:43 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:45:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington.

    With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.

    With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.

    •   
Powered by Frankly