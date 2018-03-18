WFPD investigating drive-by shooting

WFPD officers say a house in the 3100 hundred block of Avenue R was shot at Saturday night.

They received calls from several neighbors around 9:57 p.m who say they heard multiple shots fired.

Officers say the home was hit at least four to five times. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small dark colored SUV.

This is a developing story.

Stay with 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved