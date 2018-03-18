DPS: Pickup runs into the back of 18-wheeler on 287

US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.
With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.
Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.
WFPD investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday night.
