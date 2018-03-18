DPS: Pickup runs into the back of 18-wheeler on 287

A car crash near the Harrold Truck Stop on U.S. 287 sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing said around 7 p.m. the driver of a pickup truck ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.

He said the pickup driver was airlifted to the hospital. His injuries are not known at this time. The person in the semi-truck is okay.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserve