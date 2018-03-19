The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Alton Mackey, 22, is wanted for Deadly Conduct. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

