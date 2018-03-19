News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed a man has died following a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
