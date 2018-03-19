WFPD: Man dies following weekend motorcycle accident

WFPD confirmed one man has died following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Central Freeway. (Source: RNN)

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed a man has died following a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

Around 1:46 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Central Freeway in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

Sgt. Harold McClure said the driver was northbound on the access road when the motorcycle hit the curb on the right side of the roadway.

We're told the driver struck and street sign and suffered serious injuries and later died. Sgt. McClure said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver's identity is expected to be released sometime Monday afternoon. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to update this story.

