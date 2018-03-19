BBB Bureau Briefs: Gift Cards & Bankruptcy

The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.
The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
A popular smartphone app is sparking concern after parents learned a simple search can pull up dangerous content that kids could be exposed to.
A popular smartphone app is sparking concern after parents learned a simple search can pull up dangerous content that kids could be exposed to.
Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Anchor Jake Garcia on Monday during our noon newscast to speak about gift cards and their drawbacks when the store goes out of business.
Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Anchor Jake Garcia on Monday during our noon newscast to speak about gift cards and their drawbacks when the store goes out of business.