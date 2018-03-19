Winds the BIG Story

Strong winds will be calming down some once the sun sets this evening. Skies will be clear and it will be cool. By morning, temperatures will be in the middle 30s. It will be a cool Tuesday morning, but a little warmer by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with breezy north winds. A BIG warm up takes place later this week with highs in back in the 70s by Wednesday and into the 80s by the Friday and the weekend. For now, the forecast looks bone dry!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist