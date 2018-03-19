Musical.ly app sparks concern among parents - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Musical.ly app sparks concern among parents

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
A simple search on Musical.ly can pull up dangerous content that kids could be exposed to. (Source: KAUZ) A simple search on Musical.ly can pull up dangerous content that kids could be exposed to. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A popular smartphone app is sparking concern after parents learned a simple search can pull up inappropriate content that kids could be exposed to. 

Musical.ly lets you show off your unique talents by lip syncing to your favorite song. However, just like any other app it also has its dark side.

A simple search on the app like #hot, #sxy or even #skinny can pull up some videos that some would find disturbing.

"They can sit there and press one button and not even mean to and then they're exposed to stuff they've never seen before," Shelby Martinez, a mother of two said.

She adds its examples like these that remind her how dangerous a phone can be.

"It's everywhere," Martinez said. "Facebook, Twitter, Instagram."

In a statement to Newschannel 6, the Teen Emergency Shelter program director, Lisa Dresbach Choate, said even though monitoring your child's phone privileges may be different for each family, it's important to establish rules before the phone is ever purchased.

For example, sharing login information to accounts and apps. 

The Wichita Falls Police Department is also stressing the importance of parents being active in the lives of their children.

"People aren't always what they appear to be online," WFPD Officer Timothy Johnson said. "Online you can be whoever you want to be and just because they say they're a 13-year-old boy or girl you could be speaking with an adult for all you know."

Newschannel 6 reached to Musical.ly about this situation but have yet to hear back from them. If your kids come across inappropriate content you can report it online.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but take no action

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but take no action

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:17:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

  • Pedestrian killed by self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona

    Pedestrian killed by self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:17:02 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:08:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    •   
Powered by Frankly