WF restaurants encourage people to come following restaurant week

The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.
The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
Local restaurants throughout Wichita Falls are continuing to try to attract people to their businesses, even with restaurant week over.
Local restaurants throughout Wichita Falls are continuing to try to attract people to their businesses, even with restaurant week over.
On May 5 Wichita Falls citizens will hit the polls and vote on six bond propositions, one a $21.9 million proposition to address downtown's infrastructure and improve its beautification.
On May 5 Wichita Falls citizens will hit the polls and vote on six bond propositions, one a $21.9 million proposition to address downtown's infrastructure and improve its beautification.