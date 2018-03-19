High school scores and highlights: Mar. 19 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High school scores and highlights: Mar. 19

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Windthorst at Petrolia softball / Source: KAUZ Windthorst at Petrolia softball / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 9-2A

Electra           0 (0-3)
Archer City  19 (3-0)
AC: Justin Browning 3/3, 6 RBI, Dylan Briggs 3/5, 2 RBI

Seymour  8 (3-0)
Quanah    5 (2-1)

Windthorst  12 (2-1)
Petrolia         0 (0-3)

Olney      10 (2-1)
Northside  0 (0-3)

Non-District

Decatur        11
Burkburnett  10
F/10
BURK: Jacob Acheson 4 RBI

Softball

District 8-2A

Electra           0 (2-2)
Archer City  15 (3-1)

Windthorst    4 (5-0)
#19 Petrolia  3 (2-1)

Seymour  17 (1-2)
Quanah      1 (0-2)

Olney        18
Northside  18
(Called due to darkness)

Soccer

Playoff Warm-Up

WFHS       1
Princeton  0
WF: Daniel Alvarez G

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • High school scores and highlights: Mar. 19

    High school scores and highlights: Mar. 19

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:07:29 GMT
    Windthorst at Petrolia softball / Source: KAUZWindthorst at Petrolia softball / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights of high school baseball and softball featuring Windthorst visiting Petrolia, as well as Burkburnett baseball hosting Decatur!

    Highlights of high school baseball and softball featuring Windthorst visiting Petrolia, as well as Burkburnett baseball hosting Decatur!

  • Mustangs win softball version of Red River Rivalry series with Cameron

    Mustangs win softball version of Red River Rivalry series with Cameron

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:33:31 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)

    MSU Texas won the softball edition of the Red River Rivalry, claiming two-of-three against Cameron this weekend in Lawton. Midwestern State split Saturday's doubleheader with the Aggies, winning 3-1 in game one before falling in the finale, 8-0, in six innings.   In the opener, the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Starting pitcher Riley Adams shut down the Aggies offensively, holding CU to one unearned run on eight hits ...

    MSU Texas won the softball edition of the Red River Rivalry, claiming two-of-three against Cameron this weekend in Lawton. Midwestern State split Saturday's doubleheader with the Aggies, winning 3-1 in game one before falling in the finale, 8-0, in six innings.   In the opener, the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Starting pitcher Riley Adams shut down the Aggies offensively, holding CU to one unearned run on eight hits ...

  • HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:30:42 GMT
    Iowa Park's Noah Diaz slides in safe for a run during the hawks 7-0 win over Bridgeport. / Source: KAUZIowa Park's Noah Diaz slides in safe for a run during the hawks 7-0 win over Bridgeport. / Source: KAUZ

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17

    •   
Powered by Frankly