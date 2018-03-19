High school scores and highlights: Mar. 19

Highlights of high school baseball and softball featuring Windthorst visiting Petrolia, as well as Burkburnett baseball hosting Decatur!
MSU Texas won the softball edition of the Red River Rivalry, claiming two-of-three against Cameron this weekend in Lawton. Midwestern State split Saturday's doubleheader with the Aggies, winning 3-1 in game one before falling in the finale, 8-0, in six innings. In the opener, the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Starting pitcher Riley Adams shut down the Aggies offensively, holding CU to one unearned run on eight hits ...
HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17
The MSU Texas softball team got outstanding pitching performances from senior Gracie Bogle and junior Abbie Lancaster as the Mustangs beat Cameron 3-2 on Friday at McMahon Field in Lawton to take the series opener. Bogle and Lancaster combined for a four-hitter with a season-high nine strikeouts. After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Aggies struck for a run in the bottom of the inning. Brenna Busby drew a leadoff walk before Kaylyn Smith beat out an inf...
Scores and highlights from the high school diamonds on a busy day of baseball, plus soccer scores from Graham's season finales!
