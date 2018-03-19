DWI arrests are declining in Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DWI arrests are declining in Wichita Falls

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

DWI arrests are down in Wichita Falls. Only 5 arrests were made over St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The fall in DWIs could be due to multiple reasons.

Between January 1 and March 19 in 2016 there were 39 DWI arrests. In 2017 there were 38. This year there are 25.

Sgt. Harold McClure feels people may just be getting smarter. He says, “I think that it has a lot to do with the fact that people know just how important it is not to get behind the wheel.”

Another reason DWIs may be down is because of ridesharing. Both Uber and Lyft came to Wichita Falls just last summer, but they could already be making a difference in how people get around when they are out on the weekends.

According to Uber's operations and logistics team, 4 of the top 10 destinations on St. Patrick’s Day in Wichita Falls were bars and restaurants.

MSU Student Kari Bell uses rideshare apps mostly for shopping and going out to eat but thinks it would also be a good alternative to a designated driver. She said, “if you can't really find anyone and everyone wants to have fun and drink that would be the best option instead of putting yourself in danger. That's a whole lot cheaper than a ticket, or a DWI, or something else.”

In a study Uber conducted in 2016, 90% of riders said that they felt Uber reduces drunk driving. 80% felt that it personally helps them avoid drinking and driving.

Sgt. McClure also said, “having a sober driver – whether it is a taxi driver, whether it is a ride share, whether it is a friend or designated driver – I think people are getting the word and are getting the message that if I am going to go out I need a sober driver.”

Sgt. McClure also feels police presence at celebrations like this past weekend St. Patrick’s Day Festival, encourages people to make smart decisions.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Gang injunctions: Crime fighting tool or civil rights violator?

    Gang injunctions: Crime fighting tool or civil rights violator?

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:30:45 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    Wichita Falls Police say gang injunctions are a tool that keeps our communities safe, but an attorney believes they violate civil rights.  

    Wichita Falls Police say gang injunctions are a tool that keeps our communities safe, but an attorney believes they violate civil rights.  

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly