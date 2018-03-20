Young County bridge to be featured in Netflix movie

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
A historical bridge in Young County will make an appearance in an upcoming Netflix movie.
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.
The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.
