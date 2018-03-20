Young County bridge to be featured in Netflix movie

The Young County bridge over the Brazos River (Source: KAUZ)

A historical bridge in Young County will make an appearance in an upcoming Netflix movie.

Crews are cleaning the entrances of the Brazos River bridge, just south of Newcastle, to prepare to film a scene in "The Highwaymen," starring Woody Harrelson, Kevin Costner, Kathy Bates, and Kim Dickens.

The bridge was constructed in the 1930s.

The production company agreed to pay $1,000 to the Young County Historical Commission for its use.

There's no word on when the movie will be released.

