WF awards start-up company road rehab project

By Alex Achten, Reporter
9th Street is one of many streets that will undergo a total rehab. (Source: KAUZ)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Many roads throughout Wichita Falls will be soon be torn up and replaced after city council awarded a bid on the project Tuesday.

It will cost $1.81 million to rehab 7th Street, 9th Street, Hamilton Boulevard, and Kemp Boulevard just to name a few.

Foutsco Paving will be the company in charge, but they've never done work with the city before and some are concerned about them being a start-up company.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the owners have a long history in the paving industry and he's confident in the work they'll do.

"We've been assured that they have the personnel to man this project," Schreiber said. "They also have the equipment either leased or owned. So we have no reason to believe that they can't finish the project."

Schreiber said they will be held to the same standards as any other company the city contracts with. He expects the project to be done in three months weather permitting.

