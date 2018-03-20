WFPD looking into incident-based reporting system

Wichita Falls police currently use a record management system to share information with the FBI. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to replace their record management system with a new incident-based reporting system.

On Tuesday city council passed a resolution to apply for a $325,000 grant with the Governor's office for the system.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego said their record management system is used to store statistics and share them with the FBI.

He said a new system would make that process more efficient, and easier for the department to strategize.

