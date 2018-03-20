WF church to be demolished for new commercial business

The property in the picture above has been rezoned from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)

A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.

On Tuesday Wichita Falls City Council passed a resolution rezoning the land at 6303 and 6305 so the landowner can move forward with the project.

Director of Community Development Dana Schoening said some of the residents in the area are concerned about more noise, traffic, and people.

He said that's why provisions are in place to put a fence around the business and have it at least 30 feet back from that fence.

"They're very legitimate concerns of the residents," Schoening said. "I think that as a development proposal is brought forward and reviewed, those considerations and concerns will be taken into account."

Schoening said they're not sure what will be built at that location, but added it could be anything from a bank to a retail store, or even restaurant.

