WF church to be demolished for new commercial business - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF church to be demolished for new commercial business

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
The property in the picture above has been rezoned from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ) The property in the picture above has been rezoned from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.

On Tuesday Wichita Falls City Council passed a resolution rezoning the land at 6303 and 6305 so the landowner can move forward with the project.

Director of Community Development Dana Schoening said some of the residents in the area are concerned about more noise, traffic, and people.

He said that's why provisions are in place to put a fence around the business and have it at least 30 feet back from that fence.

"They're very legitimate concerns of the residents," Schoening said. "I think that as a development proposal is brought forward and reviewed, those considerations and concerns will be taken into account."

Schoening said they're not sure what will be built at that location, but added it could be anything from a bank to a retail store, or even restaurant.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • WF church to be demolished for new commercial business

    WF church to be demolished for new commercial business

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:50:20 GMT
    The property in the picture above has been rezoned from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)The property in the picture above has been rezoned from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)
    The property in the picture above has rezone from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)The property in the picture above has rezone from single family residential to general commercial. (Source: KAUZ)

    A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.

    A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:49:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

  • WFPD looking into incident-based reporting system

    WFPD looking into incident-based reporting system

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:39:14 GMT
    Wichita Falls police currently use a record management system to share information with the FBI. (Source: KAUZ)Wichita Falls police currently use a record management system to share information with the FBI. (Source: KAUZ)
    Wichita Falls police currently use a record management system to share information with the FBI. (Source: KAUZ)Wichita Falls police currently use a record management system to share information with the FBI. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to replace their record management system with a new incident-based reporting system.

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to replace their record management system with a new incident-based reporting system.

    •   
Powered by Frankly