WF church to be demolished for new commercial business

A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to replace their record management system with a new incident-based reporting system.
Many roads throughout Wichita Falls will be soon be torn up and replaced after city council awarded a bid on the project Tuesday.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
