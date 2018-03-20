WF city councilors rezone land for new daycare - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF city councilors rezone land for new daycare

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
212 Valley View Road in Wichita Falls has been rezoned from limited office to limited commercial. (Source: KAUZ) 212 Valley View Road in Wichita Falls has been rezoned from limited office to limited commercial. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

212 Valley View Drive, just off Loop 11 in Wichita Falls, is being rezoned for a new daycare.

On Tuesday city councilors passed an ordinance to rezone the property so the owners can renovate the old doctor's office.

Director of Community Development, Dana Schoening, said the city has not had anyone reach out to them that are opposed to the project.

He added that it's in line with the development that area is currently seeing.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly