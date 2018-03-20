Rain chances return late this weekend

Temperatures keep going up as most places today are either in the 80s or very close. We'll continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s through the weekend. Some places could approach 90° depending on what side of the dry line your city is on. Overnight lows stay in the mid 50s to 60° as well.

Rain chances are looking good as we head into next week. A dip in the jet stream across the western US will allow multiple disturbances to move through and with plenty of moisture expected we'll see a few rounds of rain and storms. It's still too early for rain totals and severe weather chances but we'll have to watch for flooding issues and strong thunderstorms. It does not look like a big severe weather set-up at this time. The heaviest of the rain does look to come Monday night into Tuesday morning. The forecast will get better and details straightened out through the weekend. Make sure you have the First Alert 6 app handy!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist