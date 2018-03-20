Staying warm this weekend, First Alert Day for Monday

Forecast is on track with some minor changes for next week. Clouds will stick around tonight and will be thinner tomorrow. A weak cold front will slide through switching our winds to the north but we'll still be warm in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. We warm-up again on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We'll slowly cool off the rest of the week with highs near 80 on Monday, 70s on Tuesday, and 60s possible later in the week.

Rain chances remain mostly untouched with still showers and storms possible on Sunday. Right now, it looks like a round of rain in the morning with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon though it'll be another scenario of can storms get started. We've decided to make Monday a First Alert Day with the threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and heavy rainfall overnight. This doesn't look like a big severe weather event for us but we could still see some hail and strong, gusty winds. Rain chances drop as the storm system goes over and east of us.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist