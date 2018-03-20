Strong Winds Return, Warming Temperatures

Strong south winds are are back today, the only negative in an otherwise nice spring day. It's not as chilly this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees. Today and tomorrow will very similar to Thursday and Friday of last week with highs near 80 today and mid 80s tomorrow. Friday will be windy as well. For Saturday we get a break from strong winds. Instead lighter northeast winds will be limit high temperatures to around 80.

The second half of the seven day forecast reflects a change in the weather pattern, one conducive to multiple rain chances. It's now spring of course, so with any chance of thunderstorms comes the concern for severe storms. We're monitoring that risk Monday through Thursday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist