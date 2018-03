The warm up begins Wednesday with south winds pushing temperatures back above 70 by the afternoon. We'll be even warmer than that Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be well into the 70s and 80s. The weekend looks warm, breezy, and mainly dry. There's some indications that we may see a wetter weather pattern develop by next week, but for now, we'll keep the forecast dry.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist