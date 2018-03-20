Warmest Weekend of the Year, So Far

Yesterday's high was 82 degrees. With a forecast high of 86, today will be the warmest of the year so far. Like yesterday, today will be windy with a high fire danger, despite increasing humidity. Saturday is looking pretty nice with sunshine, a northeast breeze and highs in the low 80s. The earliest we could see rain this weekend would be late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning. Rain chances increase significantly Monday and Tuesday when we have increased our chances to 50% both days. Rain chances remain through Wednesday evening.

Next week's weather pattern is one that could deliver high impact rain, which could lessen drought in the area. There's no clear sign of severe weather, but at least one First Alert Weather Day wouldn't be a surprise.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist