Warming up into the weekend

Winds have been breezy today and that won't change over the next few days. We'll see winds stay at 10-15 mph overnight with lows falling to the mid to upper 40s. These cirrus clouds that have been making the skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy will continue overnight and into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Highs through the weekend will be near or in the 80s.

High pressure will sit to the east of us over the next few days leading to our warm-up. On Sunday, the high pressure will slide eastward and we'll enter into a pattern that will support rain chances for Sunday into early next week. How long this pattern stays set-up is the question as we head into the weekend, make sure to keep checking the First Alert 6 app for video updates.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist