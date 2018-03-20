Windy, Warm Finish to the Week

When you consider amount of sunshine, fairy light winds and near perfect afternoon temperatures, today might offer the best weather of the week. We're back to chilly this morning with temperatures around 40 degrees. Winds are a touch more calm this morning. We'll be around 60 by noon, highs near 70. The wind machine really cranks up tomorrow and Friday boosting temperatures into the 80s, much like late last week. Based on this morning's weather data, Saturday and Sunday's highs will be in the 80s too.

We've finally seen enough model input to add a chance of rain to the forecast for both Sunday and Monday. Next week's weather pattern looks ideal for good rain chances, almost on a daily basis.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist