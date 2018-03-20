FedEx explosion causes more concern for residents

Suspicious packages making their way into delivery services companies is causing more concern in Wichita Falls. (Source: FBI)

A package explosion overnight at a FedEx facility near San Antonio has now left many at the edge.

In a statement, FedEx said the individual responsible also shipped a second package and it has been turned over to law enforcement.

Wichita Falls police officials are asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious packages.

"If it looks like it's been tampered with, or something leaking out of it, if it looks like its damaged in some sort of way, those should all be red flags," WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure said.

The FBI said other indicators include, if the package has a strange odor, an excessive amount of tape or string, and even misspelled words.

WFFD Battalion Chief, Randall Reel, said lately they've been called out to several suspicious packages which end up being a false alarm, but he said people are doing the right thing by calling 911.

"Given the climate of whats going on today, it would be better to have us check it out and be safe than sorry," Reel said.

Even though this is causing some to panic some say they don't want to let this incident cause them to live in fear.

"While these are big concerning problems I think we need to avoid feeding fear," Jim Johnston, a Wichita Falls resident said. "Truly our greatest risk is getting in our automobiles and driving, it's not going to a mailbox."

The FBI also says if you suspect a letter or a package containing a bomb threat you need to stay away as much as possible from the item and then call 911.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the package bombs.

