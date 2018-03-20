FedEx explosion causes more concern for residents

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
A package explosion overnight at a FedEx facility near San Antonio has now left many at the edge.
212 Valley View Drive, just off Loop 11 in Wichita Falls, is being rezoned for a new daycare.
The Christ Academy Chess Team is celebrating a big win.
A church is being demolished on Southwest Parkway to make room for a new commercial business.
