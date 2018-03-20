Senior Digital Sales Specialist

KAUZ is seeking a Senior Digital Sales Specialist to join our elite sales team. The candidate will be responsible for new business revenue while assisting Television Account Executives with achieving their individual digital budgets. They will be charged with achieving aggressive digital revenue goals by selling advertising on the KAUZ digital platforms. The Senior Digital Sales Specialist will work strategically with our sales team to design solutions that deliver customer results through our digital products. The candidate must be energetic, organized, effective communicator and an outstanding seller.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Effective at assisting others and communicating digital programs.

Strong at building proposals and customizing digital marketing solutions that generate success for our clients.

Outstanding customer service. Must be excellent in building relationships.

Partner with Local Account Executives in developing and executing campaigns with extensive digital marketing components.

Monitor, maintain and optimize client campaigns for maximize results and grow local businesses.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, advertising, business or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Two full years of sales experience required. Preferred, one full year of digital sales experience in a highly competitive digital sales environment.

Experienced seller with a track record of new business development, incremental selling and excellent customer service.

Expert knowledge of all facets of digital advertising.

Strong communication, negotiation, and influencing skills; both written and oral.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills

Must be proficient in Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook. Experience with Photoshop a plus.

Ability to multitask, manage multiple assignments and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, team-oriented environment.

Pre-employment drug screen and clean MVR required. If qualified, please send resume with cover letter to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V