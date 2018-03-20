HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 20 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
City View's Mackenzie Cave gets a hit versus Holliday in their 5-1 loss to the Lady Eagles / Source:KAUZ City View's Mackenzie Cave gets a hit versus Holliday in their 5-1 loss to the Lady Eagles / Source:KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Softball

District 5-5A

Denton  12 (2-3)
Rider       9 (2-3)

Wichita Falls          0 (2-3)
#9 Denton Ryan  15 (4-0)

District 6-4A

Hirschi           0 (0-1)
#11 Vernon  20 (1-0)
VER: Caroline Taylor 5 RBI

#25 Graham  7 (1-0)
Iowa Park      2 (0-1)
GRA: Alex Husen 2-R HR

District 8-3A

Bowie       12 (2-3)
Henrietta  10 (2-3)

Holliday    5 (2-3)
City View  1 (3-2)

Jacksboro  18 (4-1)
Nocona        5 (0-5)

TAPPS 1-Div. IV

#3 FW Calvary  7 (0-1)
Notre Dame    17 (1-0)
ND: Allie Karr/Mary Grace Wallig: Inside-the-Park HR each

Baseball

District 5-5A

Rider  11 (2-1)
WFHS  0 (0-3)
RID: Logan Wissinger 6 IP, 1 H, 9 K

District 8-3A

Holliday  15 (3-0)
City View  0 (0-3)

Jacksboro  13 (3-0)
Nocona        8 (0-3)

Bowie       6 (2-1)
Henrietta  2 (1-2)
F/8
HEN: Weston Max 6 1/3 IP, 11 K, ND

District 10-2A

Saint Jo  3
Era        11

TAPPS 1-Div. V

Sacred Heart  14
Notre Dame      0

