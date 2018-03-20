HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 20

Highlights of Burkburnett and Hirschi's regular-season ending soccer matchups Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium
Highlights and scores of baseball and softball action from Tuesday including Rider baseball and softball, WFHS baseball, Holliday, City View and Notre Dame softball and more!
Highlights of high school baseball and softball featuring Windthorst visiting Petrolia, as well as Burkburnett baseball hosting Decatur!
MSU Texas won the softball edition of the Red River Rivalry, claiming two-of-three against Cameron this weekend in Lawton. Midwestern State split Saturday's doubleheader with the Aggies, winning 3-1 in game one before falling in the finale, 8-0, in six innings. In the opener, the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Starting pitcher Riley Adams shut down the Aggies offensively, holding CU to one unearned run on eight hits ...
HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 17
