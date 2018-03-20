HS Soccer scores and highlights: Mar. 20 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: Mar. 20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Isaiah Esquibel scores a goal vs. Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Isaiah Esquibel scores a goal vs. Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ
District 3-4A Soccer

Burkburnett  0 (1-7-1)
Hirschi girls  5 (6-2-1)
HIR: Michinsi Montoya 4 G

Burkburnett   0 (1-8-0)
Hirschi boys  4 (2-6-1)
HIR: Jose Chavarria 2 A, 4 different goal scorers

    Highlights of Burkburnett and Hirschi's regular-season ending soccer matchups Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium

