Former gang member shares his story living under a gang injunction

Wichita Falls Police say gang injunctions are a tool that keeps our communities safe, but an attorney believes they violate civil rights.
A former gang member is sharing his story about why he believes gang injunctions can keep those on the list from turning their life around.
Nocona ISD is looking into arming its staff following a threat made towards the high school last month.
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce continues to focus on revitalizing the city and attracting younger workers, and they are not alone. Professors with MSU's College of Business are teaming up with them to find out how local businesses really feel about hiring millennials.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Midwestern State University administrators are working to address several misconduct issues some students say the university is not tackling. It will be done through a new sexual assault response team that will work with students on solving these problems.
