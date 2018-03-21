Nocona ISD discusses arming staff - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nocona ISD discusses arming staff

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
NOCONA, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Nocona ISD is looking into arming its staff following a threat made towards the high school last month.

Police say Zachary Boyd was charged with terroristic threat after posting it on social media.

In light of that incident and the Florida high school shooting, the Nocona paper reports the district is looking to up its security.

Monday night, board members talked about adding electronic door locks, extra fencing and even changing board policy to allow some faculty to carry concealed handguns.

The paper stated the school board will have the final say as to who will be allowed to carry a weapon on campus.

