Handcuffed man leads WFPD, WCSO on foot chase

Cory Price, 21, is accused of escaping a WCSO patrol vehicle and leading law enforcement on a foot chase Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)

The Wichita Falls Police Department assisted the Wichita County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night to apprehend a man who has escaped from the back of a deputy's patrol vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. officers with the WFPD were called to assist the WCSO to search for the suspect, Cory Lee Price, 21, who deputies had arrested earlier for a warrant.

Police said Price had escaped the back of a patrol vehicle while in handcuffs in the 2600 block of Southwest Parkway.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the Stripes convenience store at the corner of Taft and Southwest Parkway where a store clerk said Price was inside, still in handcuffs.

We're told Price ran up Southwest Parkway and made it to the All Saints Episcopal Church before being taken down by law enforcement officers.

He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Escape and Evading Arrest along with a sealed indictment for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a bond has not been set.

