Businessman offered City Manager position in Bowie - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Businessman offered City Manager position in Bowie

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Bowie City Council voted to offer businessman Bert Cunningham the position of City Manager, according to the Bowie News.
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

The Bowie City Council voted to offer businessman Bert Cunningham the position of City Manager, according to the Bowie News.

The vote took place during a 40-minute executive session.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris asked Cunningham to stay a moment after the meeting. It was a near unanimous vote with only one member, Councilor Arlene Bishop, voting no.

During the meeting, the council also discussed the potential sale of acreage at the corner of U.S. 287 and FM 1125 owned by the city. The mayor was given unanimous approval by the council to gauge realtor interest in brokering the property.

Also during the meeting, former councilor of the south ward, Chuck Malone, was appointed to fill in the vacancy of Douglas Boyd who resigned last week. He will serve until the term ends in November.

