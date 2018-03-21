Nocona ISD to arm teachers

Nocona ISD has made the decision to arm its teachers, according to the Bowie News. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The decision came during a meeting March 19.

The district will join more than 170 other school districts in the state that allows teachers to carry concealed firearms. It will also become the fifth district in Montague County to allow concealed firearms to be carried. The other districts are Gold-Burg, St. Jo, Montague and Prairie Valley ISD.

Nocona ISD Superintendent Dr. David Waters says that many will point to recent activities as the reason behind the districts decision, but said that discussions on arming teachers began long before these events.

"This is the result of several months of conversation," Waters said. "Many will want to point to recent events as the reason for this decision, but that is not the case.

