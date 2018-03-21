DPS urges Texans to remain vigilant following package explosions - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS urges Texans to remain vigilant following package explosions

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

In wake of the recent bomb explosions in the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to remind Texans to stay vigilant.

DPS recommends that people report any suspicious activity to authorities. This includes packages that are unattended or look out of place. Also, cars or trucks that are parked in designated no parking zones. Any chemical smells or fumes should also be reported. 

Finally, if a stranger approaches and asks about building security, if you have a gut feeling or something feels wrong, don't hesitate to call police.

