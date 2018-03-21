DPS urges Texans to remain vigilant following package explosions

Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.
Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.
The Wichita Falls Police Department assisted the Wichita County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night to apprehend a man who has escaped from the back of a deputy's patrol vehicle.
The Wichita Falls Police Department assisted the Wichita County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night to apprehend a man who has escaped from the back of a deputy's patrol vehicle.
In wake of the recent bomb explosions in the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to remind Texans to stay vigilant.
In wake of the recent bomb explosions in the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to remind Texans to stay vigilant.
Nocona ISD has made the decision to arm its teachers, according to the Bowie News.
Nocona ISD has made the decision to arm its teachers, according to the Bowie News.
The Bowie City Council voted to offer businessman Bert Cunningham the position of City Manager, according to the Bowie News.
The Bowie City Council voted to offer businessman Bert Cunningham the position of City Manager, according to the Bowie News.