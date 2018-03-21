Community leaders bring awareness to senior hunger - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Community leaders bring awareness to senior hunger

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Some Wichita Falls community leaders got a chance to make a big difference for several folks who need some help getting a good hot meal every day.

The Kitchen hosted their annual Meals on Wheels Community Champion's Day event Wednesday morning. 

Leaders like Mayor Stephen Santellana, Police, the Fire Department and Newschannel 6 Ashley Fitzwater and Chris Horgen were there helping deliver meals to its clients.

Before delivering the meals Mayor Santellana read a proclamation and shared a few words of how helpful this program really is.

"Mayor Santellana talked about, he didn't realize the impact Meals on Wheels has on our community, and the difference that it makes just by receiving that meal," Pam Hughes, The Kitchen Marketing, and Development director said. "But giving them the opportunity to actually see, that allows them to become an advocate for us."

Every year Meals on Wheels celebrates "March for Meals" to bring awareness to senior hunger and encourage people to volunteer and donate.

We also learned the weekend Meals on Wheels program still needs the communities help to reach their $200,000 goal to continue their weekend program.

Meals on Wheels has until the end of March to reach its goal. 

